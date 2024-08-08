Paris Olympics 2024 | ‘It’s a collective failure’: Wrestling coach Jagmal Singh on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification

Former national-level wrestling coach Jagmal Singh, who trained Olympian and CWG gold-winner Narsingh Yadav, feels sudden and more-than-expected weight gain may have taken Vinesh Phogat’s coaches by surprise leading to her Olympic disqualification

The wrestling world was rocked by the news that Vinesh had been disqualified It is learnt that blood was also drawn from Vinesh in a desperate bid to reduce her weight Jagmal said that Vinesh might have had a sudden and more than expected weight spike

Behind every champion wrestler on the mat, there is a large team of backroom staff responsible for keeping the athlete in shape 24x7. This team comprises coaches, physiotherapists, nutritionists, doctors, masseurs and technical experts, who work closely with the grappler throughout competition. And Vinesh Phogat’s failure to meet her 50kg weight limit for her Olympic gold medal bout on Wednesday is a collective failure of this group, says former national-level wrestling coach Jagmal Singh, who trained Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Narsingh Yadav.