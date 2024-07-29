For Manu Bhaker, it was more than a personal victory, it symbolised redemption for an entire nation
Manu Bhaker (Pic: Media_SAI)
Key Highlights
- The quiet click of the trigger was a triumphant bang that lifted the spirits of Indians
- ‘Shabaash Manu!’, ‘Chak De India!’ were some of the most frequently chanted cheers
- For Bhaker, it was more than a personal victory, it symbolised redemption for India
The final shot from Manu Bhaker’s pistol at Paris’ Chateauroux Shooting Centre may not have resonated beyond the packed hall on Sunday afternoon, but its impact reverberated across India.
