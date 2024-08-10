Breaking News
Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done
Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Mumbai: Contractor, agencies fined 8 months after mid-day exposed cracked Aarey road
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Olympics 2024 Medal or no medal hope people never forget what Vinesh did for country Neeraj Chopra

Paris Olympics 2024 | 'Medal or no medal, hope people never forget what Vinesh did for country': Neeraj Chopra

Updated on: 10 August,2024 09:00 PM IST  |  Paris
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Chopra is the first track-and-field athlete from the country to win two Olympic medals

Paris Olympics 2024 | 'Medal or no medal, hope people never forget what Vinesh did for country': Neeraj Chopra

Vinesh Phogat (Pic: WFI)

Listen to this article
Paris Olympics 2024 | 'Medal or no medal, hope people never forget what Vinesh did for country': Neeraj Chopra
x
00:00

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is keeping his fingers crossed for wrestler Vinesh Phogat as she awaits a verdict on her appeal against disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024 but at the same time, he is also hoping that "people don't forget what she did for the country" if the decision is not in her favour.


Vinesh was found 100gm overweight before her 50kg category final on Wednesday and she has appealed against her disqualification in the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport here. A decision on the appeal is expected to be delivered by 9.30 pm IST.




Chopra, who claimed his second successive Olympic medal -- a silver at the Paris Olympics 2024 to follow up on the gold in Tokyo --, said he wants the medal around Vinesh's neck for one simple reason -- "people shouldn't forget her". "If she gets the medal, it would be very good. If things had not panned out the way they did, she would have had the medal. I hope she gets it because if you don't have it around your neck, that thing stays in your heart," the 26-year-old Chopra told reporters at 'India House' after a felicitation by IOC member and Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani.

Also Read: Sparring, treadmill, 5 sessions of Sauna: How Sehrawat lost 4.6 kg in 10 hours

"Today people might say that she is our champion but they will forget after a few days. Agar aisa na hota, a medal wouldn't have mattered. So, I hope she gets the medal. I just hope whether she gets the medal or not, people don't forget what she did for the country," he said.

Chopra is the first track-and-field athlete from the country to win two Olympic medals. His gold in Tokyo continues to be an unmatched achievement for Indian athletics.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Vinesh Phogat 2024 Paris Olympics Paris Olympics 2024 Neeraj Chopra sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK