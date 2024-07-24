Paris Olympics 2024: Mirabai Chanu starts training in France

India will compete in 16 sports at the Paris Olympics 2024 namely, archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, equestrian, golf, hockey, judo, rowing, sailing, shooting, swimming, table tennis and tennis

Mirabai Chanu (Pic: File Pic)

Tokyo Olympics silver medal winner Mirabai Chanu started her training in France for the Paris Olympics 2024. She has started her preparations at La Ferte-Milon.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared a video of Mirabai Chanu and urged people to cheer for the country's athletes.

"Catch our Tokyo Olympic silver medalist and #TOPSAthlete@mirabai_chanutraining at the prestigious La Ferte-Milon, France, ahead of the #ParisOlympics2024! With the days getting closer, we all get ready to #Cheer4Bharat!," tweeted Mandaviya.

Catch our Tokyo Olympic silver medalist and #TOPSAthlete @mirabai_chanu training at the prestigious La Ferté-Milon, France, ahead of the #ParisOlympics2024!



With the days getting closer, we all get ready to #Cheer4Bharat! pic.twitter.com/FFsHNSLR13 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 23, 2024

In the Tokyo Olympics 2021, Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in the 49 kg category with a combined lift of 202 kg. With this, she became the first Indian weightlifter to win a silver medal at the Olympics. Earlier in 2000, Karnam Malleshwari won a bronze medal.

India will start their Paris Olympics 2024 journey on July 25 with 112 athletes set to feature in 16 sports.

A 29-member athletics team led by Neeraj Chopra will represent a large chunk of the contingent that will be travelling to France for the Olympics. There will also be a 21-member-strong shooting contingent, which will be the second-largest team sent by India for any sport at Paris 2024. This is the biggest shooting team India has sent in its Olympic history, with 15 shooters sent during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics being in second place, as per Olympics.com.

(With ANI Inuputs)