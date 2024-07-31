Breaking News
Maharashtra: American woman found tied to tree in forest in Sindhudurg district, husband faces FIR
Guru Waghmare murder: Rs 12 lakh for city Ghajini’s head!
MNS rampage: Legislator’s car vandalised over Raj Thackeray slur
Mumbai: Escalator to platform 2, 3 now at Ghatkopar station
Mumbai: Restaurant valet booked for running over man, fracturing both legs
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Olympics 2024 Simone Biles leads USA to womens gymnastics team gold

Paris Olympics 2024: Simone Biles leads USA to women's gymnastics team gold

Updated on: 30 July,2024 11:56 PM IST  |  Paris
IANS |

Top

The USA totalled a 171.296 to finish on top, Italy took the silver woth 165.494. Brazil won the bronze, a historic first, with a finals score of 164.497

Paris Olympics 2024: Simone Biles leads USA to women's gymnastics team gold

US' Simone Biles (L) and teammates pose with the gold medal during the podium ceremony for the artistic gymnastics women's team final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Paris Olympics 2024: Simone Biles leads USA to women's gymnastics team gold
x
00:00

Simone Biles led USA to a gold medal win in the women’s artistic gymnastics team event at the Paris Olympics. 


The USA totalled a 171.296 to finish on top, Italy took the silver woth 165.494. Brazil won the bronze, a historic first, with a finals score of 164.497.



It's the fourth win for America in the team event, having taken the titles at Atlanta 1996, London 2012 and Rio 2016.


On the other hand, this is Italy's only second medal in women's gymnastics team event, their last came in 1928, a silver in the inaugural staging of the event.

"It feels amazing. We love it, we’re excited. We got the job done," Biles told Olympics.com.

She joined Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman as the only two Americans to own two Olympic team gold medals. Overall, this is Biles fifth Olympic gold medal.

Biles has qualified for another four finals in Paris, with her next medal opportunity coming in Thursday's all-around final, followed by the vault final on Saturday and the floor and beam finals on Monday.

In the Tokyo Olympics, USA finished finished second after entering Tokyo as the heavy favourites. Biles withdrew after botching her attempt at a two-and-a-half twisting vault to priortise her mental health.

It led to her pulling out of four individual finals at the Games where she had been tipped for several gold medals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 Simone Biles Gymnastics sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK