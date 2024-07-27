Breaking News
Pune Police file chargesheet; teen's parents among 7 named
BMC imposes Rs 50.53 lakh fine on contractors for not repairing potholes, roads
Salman Khan firing case: Court issues non bailable warrant against Anmol Bishnoi
Congress forms committees for seat sharing talks with MVA allies
NMMC cancels water cut in city after heavy downpour at Morbe Dam
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Olympics 2024 Simone Biles submits an original skill on uneven bars

Paris Olympics 2024: Simone Biles submits an original skill on uneven bars

Updated on: 27 July,2024 04:43 PM IST  |  Paris
AP , PTI |

Top

Biles already has two elements named after her on vault, including the Yurchenko double pikem and floor exercise, and one on balance beam

Paris Olympics 2024: Simone Biles submits an original skill on uneven bars

Simone Biles. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Paris Olympics 2024: Simone Biles submits an original skill on uneven bars
x
00:00

Simone Biles is looking to add to the list of skills named after her in gymnastics' Code of Points.


The American superstar submitted an original skill on uneven bars to the International Gymnastics Federation on Friday. If Biles successfully completes it during women's qualifying on Sunday, the skill will become the sixth to bear her name in the code.



Biles already has two elements named after her on vault " including the Yurchenko double pike " and floor exercise, and one on balance beam. She is looking to become the only active gymnast to have an eponymous skill on all four events.


The skill Biles submitted requires her to do a forward circle around the lower bar before turning a handstand into a 540-degree pirouette. USA Gymnastics teased the move on X on Friday.

Also Read: ‘Courage to Soar’: The return of Simone Biles

Bars is considered the "weakest" of Biles' events in the sense that just one of her 37 Olympic and world championship medals have come on bars.

She remains one of the top Americans on the event, though USA Gymnastics co-lead Chellsie Memmel said this week the Americans could sit Biles out of bars during team finals to give her a small break during the Games.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

2024 Paris Olympics Simone Biles Gymnastics sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK