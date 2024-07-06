Paris Olympics | ‘Medals possible, but will be tough’: Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal says two-month gap in competition before Paris Olympics can make journey to podium difficult

Saina Nehwal at a new badminton academy in Byculla yesterday

India’s star shuttler Saina Nehwal believes that though everyone expects medals from the badminton contingent at the upcoming Paris Olympics (July 27 to August 5), the level of competition at the quadrennial showpiece event will make it tough.

“Expectations will always be there when you play at the Olympics. Everyone wants to win a medal, but it’s not easy because once in four years this is a dream for many players. Also, since there has been a two-month gap in competition, everyone will be keen to give a tough fight. All the seven members of the Indian contingent have shown good results in the last three-four months. I’m sure if you have prepared well, the results will definitely come, but it will be tough,” said Nehwal, who was in the city on Friday to launch the latest edition of the Badminton Pros Academy at Monte South, a joint venture by Adani Reality and Marathon Group.

Former World No. 1 Saina refused to predict the number of medals. “Medals will definitely come, but at the moment, I can’t say how many. You need to go with the flow. There will always be pressure, but you need to stay focussed at all times. Once the match begins, everything will be normal,” added the 2012 London Olympics bronze medal winner.

Nehwal, 34, also pointed out how the game has changed in recent times. “Both, the men’s and women’s games are becoming longer. You need more speed and endurance. You need to cover [the court] quickly. Having said that, our knowledge has also increased. We have some of the best coaches and our younger generation has more stamina than strokes,” she concluded.