Breaking News
Budget sops not poll gimmicks, in sync with allocations, says Ajit Pawar
CM Shinde announces Rs 11 crore reward for T20 World Cup-winning Indian team
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police
Maharashtra: Detention centre for foreign nationals to come up in Navi Mumbai
Over 60 missing phone complaints filed with Mumbai Police
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Olympics Medals possible but will be tough Saina Nehwal

Paris Olympics | ‘Medals possible, but will be tough’: Saina Nehwal

Updated on: 06 July,2024 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Neeraj Anand | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Saina Nehwal says two-month gap in competition before Paris Olympics can make journey to podium difficult

Paris Olympics | ‘Medals possible, but will be tough’: Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal at a new badminton academy in Byculla yesterday

Listen to this article
Paris Olympics | ‘Medals possible, but will be tough’: Saina Nehwal
x
00:00

India’s star shuttler Saina Nehwal believes that though everyone expects medals from the badminton contingent at the upcoming Paris Olympics (July 27 to August 5), the level of competition at the quadrennial showpiece event will make it tough.


“Expectations will always be there when you play at the Olympics. Everyone wants to win a medal, but it’s not easy because once in four years this is a dream for many players. Also, since there has been a two-month gap in competition, everyone will be keen to give a tough fight. All the seven members of the Indian contingent have shown good results in the last three-four months. I’m sure if you have prepared well, the results will definitely come, but it will be tough,” said Nehwal, who was in the city on Friday to launch the latest edition of the Badminton Pros Academy at Monte South, a joint venture by Adani Reality and Marathon Group.


Also Read: Saina Nehwal started it


Former World No. 1 Saina refused to predict the number of medals. “Medals will definitely come, but at the moment, I can’t say how many. You need to go with the flow. There will always be pressure, but you need to stay focussed at all times. Once the match begins, everything will be normal,” added the 2012 London Olympics bronze medal winner.

Nehwal, 34, also pointed out how the game has changed in recent times. “Both, the men’s and women’s games are becoming longer. You need more speed and endurance. You need to cover [the court] quickly. Having said that, our knowledge has also increased. We have some of the best coaches and our younger generation has more stamina than strokes,” she concluded.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

saina nehwal 2024 Paris Olympics sports news badminton

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK