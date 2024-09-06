‘Mumma has always assured him he is no different from others’: Sister of Paralympic silver medalist Nishad Kumar

What had begun for Kumar as a happy childhood, loving parents, a younger sister, and long days playing sports after school, faded into obscurity in a single moment of disaster

Nishad Kumar with coach Satyanarayana after winning silver (Pic: @nishad_hj/X)

What is that word that is practically a staple in Paralympic Games commercials, plastered all over promotional materials, and tossed around in everyday encounters like those at the grocery store? Athletes are so bombarded with it that it is practically their second language.