Paris Paralympics 2024: Sumit Antil scripts history, defends title with new record in Paris

Updated on: 02 September,2024 11:38 PM IST  |  Paris
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Antil’s remarkable achievement underscores his dominance in the javelin throw event and his exceptional skill in the sport

Paris Paralympics 2024: Sumit Antil scripts history, defends title with new record in Paris

Sumit Antil (Pic: Media_SAI)

Sumit Antil on Monday firmly established his place in the annals of history by becoming the first Indian man to secure back-to-back gold medals at the Paralympics.


At the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024, Antil not only defended his title but also set a new Paralympic record with an impressive throw of 70.59 meters.



Antil’s remarkable achievement underscores his dominance in the javelin throw event and his exceptional skill in the sport. His performance in Paris is a testament to his unwavering dedication and perseverance, marking a significant milestone in Indian Paralympic history. By surpassing his previous record and maintaining his position as a top contender, Antil has not only reinforced his personal legacy but has also brought immense pride to his nation.

His back-to-back victories highlight the extraordinary level of talent present in Indian para-athletics and set a new benchmark for future competitors. Antil's success at the Paralympics serves as an inspiration and a powerful reminder of the heights that can be reached with commitment and excellence in the world of sports.

More updates to follow...

