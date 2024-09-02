Paris Paralympics 2024: Thulasimathi Murugesan bags silver in women's singles SU5, India gets its 11th medal

Murugesan fell short in the final against China's Yang Qiuxia, who emerged victorious with scores of 21-17, 21-10 after a 30-minute contest

Thulasimathi Murugesan (Pic: Reuters)

Thulasimathi Murugesan on Monday bagged silver in the Women’s Badminton Singles SU5 event at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Murugesan fell short in the final against China's Yang Qiuxia, the reigning champion, who emerged victorious with scores of 21-17, 21-10 after a 30-minute contest.

Yang Qiuxia, having defended her title with resilience, proved too formidable for Murugesan on this occasion.

Despite a valiant effort from the Indian star, Yang’s experience and skill on the court ensured she maintained control throughout the match.

Murugesan, who had been a standout performer, showed remarkable determination and grit but was ultimately unable to overcome the defending champion's prowess.

Thulasimathi Murugesan's journey to the final was a significant achievement in itself. Her path to the silver medal was marked by an impressive performance in the earlier rounds, culminating in her becoming the first Indian to reach the final of the Women’s Badminton Singles SU5 event.

She reached this milestone by overcoming her compatriot, Manisha Ramadass, in a high-stakes match that demonstrated her exceptional skill and competitive spirit.

