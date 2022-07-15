Parsee Gym win double gold at inter-club TT

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 July,2022 07:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

While it was a hat-trick of wins for the men’s team, comprising Siddhesh Pande, Zubin Taraporewalla, Hoshang Katrak, Parthav Kelkar and Mayuresh Kelkar, it was the second successive triumph for the women’s team, comprising Frenaz Chipia, Senhora Dsouza and Manasi Chiplunkar

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock


Parsee Gymkhana (Marine Lines) set a new record in the Mumbai City District inter-club table tennis tournament at the Garware Clubhouse recently.

Playing in the First Division, both men’s and women’s teams bagged gold. While it was a hat-trick of wins for the men’s team, comprising Siddhesh Pande, Zubin Taraporewalla, Hoshang Katrak, Parthav Kelkar and Mayuresh Kelkar, it was the second successive triumph for the women’s team, comprising Frenaz Chipia, Senhora Dsouza and Manasi Chiplunkar.





