Heliovaara became the first Finnish man to win the Wimbledon doubles and sank to his knees in tears. “The tears say it all. It’s very emotional,” Heliovaara said

Men’s doubles champions Harri Heliovaara (left) and Henry Patten

Listen to this article Patten-Heliovaara save three match points to clinch men’s doubles title x 00:00

Unseeded Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara saved three match points in the second set before beating Australian duo Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson 6-7 (7), 7-6 (8), 7-6 (11-9) in the men’s doubles final at Wimbledon for their first Grand Slam title. Heliovaara became the first Finnish man to win the Wimbledon doubles and sank to his knees in tears. “The tears say it all. It’s very emotional,” Heliovaara said.



Women’s doubles champs Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, after seeing her long-time doubles partner Barbora Krejcikova win the Wimbledon singles title, Katerina Siniakova won her third women’s doubles title here, teaming up with Taylor Townsend to beat Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever