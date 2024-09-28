The American’s departure means only two of the eight seeds are still standing in Tokyo. Top seed Taylor Fritz, No. 3 Casper Ruud, fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 7 Frances Tiafoe all lost in the first round

Tommy Paul returns to Tomas Machac during their match in Tokyo on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Paul stunned by Machac as Japan Open upsets increase x 00:00

Fifth seed Tommy Paul became the latest top player to make an early exit at the Japan Open when he lost 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) to Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac in the second round on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The American’s departure means only two of the eight seeds are still standing in Tokyo. Top seed Taylor Fritz, No. 3 Casper Ruud, fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 7 Frances Tiafoe all lost in the first round. Hubert Hurkacz, seeded two, was beaten by Britain’s Jack Draper in the second round. Denmark’s No. 6 seed Holger Rune avoided an upset with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka. But Paul failed to join him in the quarter-finals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever