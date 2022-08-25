Petra Kvitova announces her engagement to coach Jiri Vanek

Kvitova, who won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, hired Vanek in 2016

Jiri Vanek and Petra Kvitova

Former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, 32, announced her engagement to her coach Jiri Vanek, 44, on Wednesday, posing with an engagement ring on her finger in her “special place”.

“Happy news we wanted to share with you guys... I said ‘yes’ in my special place,” World No.21 Kvitova tweeted to her 675,000 followers, alongside this photo of the couple from the All England Club in London.

Kvitova, who won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, hired Vanek in 2016. Vanek has two sons from his previous marriage. Kvitova lost to Caroline Garcia in the Cincinnati Masters final last week.

