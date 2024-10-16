The partnership aims to promote inclusivity and demonstrate how differently-abled and visually impaired individuals can participate in sports, including Kabaddi

The event took place at the Helen Keller School for Deaf & Deaf Blind, Vashi, Navi Mumbai (Pic: AFP)

The Bengal Warriorz are delighted to announce their collaboration with the Cricket Association for the Blind of Maharashtra, for a unique interactive session with the Kabaddi team ahead of PKL 11.

The partnership aims to promote inclusivity and demonstrate how differently abled and visually impaired individuals can participate in sports, including Kabaddi.

A significant aspect of the collaboration seeks to raise awareness about the capabilities of physically and visually impaired athletes. It also aims to showcase accessible techniques and adaptations in Kabaddi that allow visually impaired individuals to play the sport, fostering an environment that is inspirational and motivating.

That is precisely the kind of environment the Indian athletes brought the spotlight on after their performance at the Paralympic Games in Paris last month. With a tally of 29 medals, the Indian contingent marked their best performance in the competition’s history.

Their impressive performances have also bolstered the promise of the Olympic dream for India and the inclusion of Kabaddi in the prestigious tournament.

The event took place at the Helen Keller School for Deaf & Deaf Blind, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. It featured an exciting Kabaddi match between two teams of athletes supported by the Cricket Association for the Blind of Maharashtra, who competed in Kabaddi games at various district and state levels for the specially abled and blind with demo sessions on rules.

The likes of Maninder Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Nitin Kumar, Arjun Rathi, Akash Chavan and other Indian members of the PKL 11's Bengal Warriorz team were present to cheer on these inspirational stars and exchanged tips on the game and learned from each other's spirits.

This event is a part of Joy of Giving Week, also known as Daan Utsav - a week-long festival that encourages people to give back to society through acts of kindness, volunteering, or donation. Our goal is to highlight inclusivity and the role of sports in empowering individuals with physical and visual impairments.

