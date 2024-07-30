Breaking News
Updated on: 30 July,2024 07:24 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

“As you get closer, I have no doubt that teams will be preparing and checking out facilities. They will take this seriously, and players will fight tooth and nail to be out there,” he added

Rahul Dravid

'Players will fight tooth and nail to be in Olympics'
Former India head coach and batting legend Rahul Dravid said the “serious dressing room conversations” that he has heard indicate that players are going to “fight tooth and nail” to be there at the Olympics.


Dravid was in the French capital to attend a panel discussion on Cricket at the Olympics: Dawn of a New Era, celebrating the sport’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Games, at the recently inaugurated India House. “I’ve already heard a few conversations in the dressing room. People are talking about the 2026 T20 World Cup, there is an ODI World Cup in 2027, and you hear people saying there is the Olympics in 2028,” Dravid said.



“As you get closer, I have no doubt that teams will be preparing and checking out facilities. They will take this seriously, and players will fight tooth and nail to be out there,” he added.


Paris Olympics 2024 rahul dravid sports sports news Sports Update

