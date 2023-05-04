Pleasure to learn of Pak touring, says Hasan Sardar

Legend Hasan Sardar excited about resumption of Indo-Pak hockey with August’s Asian Champions Trophy; insists Harmanpreet & Co are favourites

India skipper and drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh. Pic/Getty Images

Pakistan hockey legend Hasan Sardar cannot wait for the sport’s oldest rivalry to re-ignite at the 7th Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) in Chennai later this year. Six teams—India, Pakistan, Malaysia, China, Japan and South Korea will compete from August 3 to 12 as international hockey returns to the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium after 15 years.

Given the political tensions between the neighbours, hockey fans weren’t sure if Pakistan would travel to India, but J Sekar Manoharan, president of the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, put to rest all doubts when he recently announced that Pakistan have confirmed their participation.

Hasan Sardar

“It is indeed a great pleasure to learn that Pakistan will be participating in the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai. Pakistan versus India contests are always exciting to watch,” Sardar, 65, the world’s best centre-forward during the late 1970s and early 80s, told mid-day through an email interaction on Tuesday.

Interestingly, both India and Pakistan have been the most successful teams at the ACT, having won it thrice each (India won in 2011 and 2016, Pakistan won in 2012 and 2013, while both countries were declared joint winners in 2018). However, this edition of the ACT is crucial as it will serve as a precursor to the Asian Games (September 23 to October 8) in Hangzhou, China, where the gold medallist earns a direct berth to the Paris Olympics.

The last time India played Pakistan in the ACT was in the bronze medal match at the 2021 edition in Dhaka. India emerged 4-3 victors in a closely contested affair. This time round too, it’s advantage India, felt Sardar. “Pakistan versus India hockey matches have traditionally been anybody’s game. No one can predict a winner.

Having said that, going by India’s performances in the recent past, I feel Harmanpreet Singh and his team hold the edge over Pakistan. India did brilliantly to win a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics,” said Sardar, who allayed any fears of security concerns for the Pakistan team in India. “I believe the Pakistan hockey team will be very safe in India. The people of India love their hockey. They also love the Pakistan hockey team and vice versa, so there shall be no problems for Pakistan to play in India. Whenever I travel to India, I always get a lot of respect, love and affection from every Indian citizen. All my experiences in India have been great. I wish the organisers of the ACT 2023 and Hockey India all the best,” Sardar signed off.