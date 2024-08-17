“It’s any football fan’s dream to be an owner of the club they support, and I feel so grateful for this opportunity.”

Ed Sheeran

Listen to this article Pop star Ed Sheeran excited to buy stake in his hometown club Ipswich Town x 00:00

Pop star Ed Sheeran has acquired a minority stake in Ipswich Town, the Premier League football club announced on Thursday. The 33-year-old English singer-songwriter, a lifelong fan of the team, has taken a 1.4 per cent stake in the club, having been a shirt sponsor of both Ipswich men’s and women’s teams since 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

But an Ipswich statement said Sheeran will not join the board at Portman Road as his shareholding is a passive and minority investment only. “I am really excited to have bought a small percentage of my hometown football club,” said Sheeran. “It’s any football fan’s dream to be an owner of the club they support, and I feel so grateful for this opportunity.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever