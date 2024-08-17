Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Pop star Ed Sheeran excited to buy stake in his hometown club Ipswich Town

Updated on: 17 August,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

“It’s any football fan’s dream to be an owner of the club they support, and I feel so grateful for this opportunity.”

Ed Sheeran

Pop star Ed Sheeran has acquired a minority stake in Ipswich Town, the Premier League football club announced on Thursday. The 33-year-old English singer-songwriter, a lifelong fan of the team, has taken a 1.4 per cent stake in the club, having been a shirt sponsor of both Ipswich men’s and women’s teams since 2021. 


But an Ipswich statement said Sheeran will not join the board at Portman Road as his shareholding is a passive and minority investment only. “I am really excited to have bought a small percentage of my hometown football club,” said Sheeran. “It’s any football fan’s dream to be an owner of the club they support, and I feel so grateful for this opportunity.”



