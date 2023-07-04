Breaking News
Residents hit the streets as craters surface on Aarey road
NIA busts ISIS module in state; 4 arrested
Train engine worth Rs 5 crore goes missing!
Human rights body pulls up BMC over denial of medical facilities
Escalator shifted from Mira Rd to Mahim station
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Positive Matteo stays off social media

‘Positive’ Matteo stays off social media

Updated on: 04 July,2023 07:42 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

Top

“People believe in me, which is beautiful, but I also got to a point where I realized that nine out of 10 people who ask me something, the next phrase they write is, ‘This year, you’ll win Wimbledon’,” Berrettini said on Sunday

‘Positive’ Matteo stays off social media

Matteo Berrettini

Listen to this article
‘Positive’ Matteo stays off social media
x
00:00

Matteo Berrettini is ignoring social media ahead of Wimbledon for the time being. Not simply, mind you, to avoid negative comments from strangers, or not just for that reason, anyway, but to stay away from positive messages, too.


“People believe in me, which is beautiful, but I also got to a point where I realized that nine out of 10 people who ask me something, the next phrase they write is, ‘This year, you’ll win Wimbledon’,” Berrettini said on Sunday. 


“And so I need to protect myself from that sort of thing, too.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

wimbledon tennis news sports news International Sports News Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK