‘Positive’ Matteo stays off social media

Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini is ignoring social media ahead of Wimbledon for the time being. Not simply, mind you, to avoid negative comments from strangers, or not just for that reason, anyway, but to stay away from positive messages, too.

“People believe in me, which is beautiful, but I also got to a point where I realized that nine out of 10 people who ask me something, the next phrase they write is, ‘This year, you’ll win Wimbledon’,” Berrettini said on Sunday.

“And so I need to protect myself from that sort of thing, too.”

