In the ‘Open’ section, World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi shared the Blitz title after three sudden-death games failed to produce a winner

Viswanathan Anand; (right) India’s R Vaishali. Pic/FIDE

Listen to this article 'Power-packed performance': Vishy on Vaishali’s bronze x 00:00

India’s R Vaishali clinched a bronze in the women’s section of the World Blitz Championship, capping another strong performance by the country’s chess players after stalwart Koneru Humpy’s title-winning show in the rapid event here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vaishali defeated China’s Zhu Jiner 2.5-1.5 in the quarter-finals before losing to another Chinese opponent Ju Wenjun 0.5-2.5 in the semi-final. In an event completely dominated by the Chinese, Ju Wenjun went on to snare the world title defeating compatriot Lei Tingjie 3.5-2.5.

Five-time world champion and International Chess Federation (FIDE) vice president Viswanathan Anand congratulated Vaishali for her efforts, saying it was a great way to end the year. “Congratulations to Vaishali for taking bronze. Her qualification was truly a power packed performance. Our Waca Chess mentee [WestBridge Anand Chess Academy] has done us proud,” Anand wrote on X.

In the ‘Open’ section, World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi shared the Blitz title after three sudden-death games failed to produce a winner.

This was the first time that the title was awarded to two players after Carlsen asked whether it could be shared given the deadlock.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever