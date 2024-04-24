PPA Tour India and Major League Pickleball India to debut in 2025

PPA Tour India will officially launch, offering PPA Tour ranking points to players at events around the country to expand the global reach of professional pickleball and provide an opportunity for players to rise in the rankings

Niraj Jain (extreme left), Suresh Bhansali, Divyesh Jain, Hemal Jain and Shashank Khaitan (extreme right) of Global Sports

The United Pickleball Association and Global Sports have inked a deal to bring the (Professional Pickleball Association) PPA Tour and Major League Pickleball to India.

The organisations will launch key initiatives to promote the rapidly-growing sport to a young market. Top PPA Tour players will hold a marquee exhibition at the PPA Tour India Monsoon Pickleball Championships in Mumbai in August. In addition, 20 PPA Tour players will compete in the pro division of the event itself. February 2025 will see an official PPA Tour stop in India—the Indian Open 2025—worth 1,500 PPA ranking points. Pro players from all over the world will participate at this debut PPA Tour event in Asia.

