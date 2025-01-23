Breaking News
Jalgaon accident: Train was halted on blind curve, oncoming driver tried honking
Maharashtra: Two shot at in firing incident in front of cops in Naigaon
Mumbai: Woman found unconscious with blade in private parts
Mumbai: Banker arrested in Rs 72.5 lakh fraud case
Mumbai: Malad commuters get 300-metre breather
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Praggnanandhaa crushes Mendonca to jump into lead

Praggnanandhaa crushes Mendonca to jump into lead

Updated on: 23 January,2025 06:29 AM IST  |  The Netherlands
PTI |

Top

It was another day when Praggnanandhaa found the fire to score his third win on the trot after 46 moves.

Praggnanandhaa crushes Mendonca to jump into lead

R Praggnanandhaa

Listen to this article
Praggnanandhaa crushes Mendonca to jump into lead
x
00:00

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa crashed through the defences of fellow Indian Leon Luke Mendonca to jump into sole lead after the fourth round of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament here.


Praggnanandhaa started off with an innocuous Ruy Lopez closed but found his chances in the middle game when Mendonca, clearly being the rookie here, could not handle the pressure of another high-profile game. It was another day when Praggnanandhaa found the fire to score his third win on the trot after 46 moves.


All of Praggnanandhaa’s victories have come at the expense of the Indians so far in the tournament, with the GM now looking forward to the clash against world champion D Gukesh. With his third win, the Chennai-based player has stamped his authority ahead of the first rest day.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news chess D Gukesh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK