Breaking News
Bullet train project: 190 km of viaduct and 321 km of pier work completed
ED questions TV actors in fraud forex trading app case
Agreement for Central Park in Mumbai signed, CM Shinde meets officials
Team India's roadshow: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions in city
Nana Patole files nomination for MCA chief election
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Praggnanandhaa draws with Bogdan Daniel

Praggnanandhaa draws with Bogdan-Daniel

Updated on: 04 July,2024 06:54 AM IST  |  Bucharest
PTI |

Top

With the World Championship on his mind, India’s D Gukesh seemed to keep in reserve his real weapons and signed for peace with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France

Praggnanandhaa draws with Bogdan-Daniel

R Praggnanandhaa. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Praggnanandhaa draws with Bogdan-Daniel
x
00:00

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa was held to a draw by lowest ranked Deac Bogdan-Daniel of Romania in the sixth round of the Superbet Classic tournament, a part of the grand chess tour here.


Iranian-French Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja shined with his moves against Wesley So of the United States. With the World Championship on his mind, India’s D Gukesh seemed to keep in reserve his real weapons and signed for peace with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chess sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK