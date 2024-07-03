Praggnanandhaa draws with Bogdan-Daniel

With the World Championship on his mind, India’s D Gukesh seemed to keep in reserve his real weapons and signed for peace with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France

R Praggnanandhaa. Pic/AFP

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa was held to a draw by lowest ranked Deac Bogdan-Daniel of Romania in the sixth round of the Superbet Classic tournament, a part of the grand chess tour here.

Iranian-French Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja shined with his moves against Wesley So of the United States. With the World Championship on his mind, India’s D Gukesh seemed to keep in reserve his real weapons and signed for peace with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France.

