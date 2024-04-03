Breaking News
Praggnanandhaa enters as Indias best bet
Praggnanandhaa enters as India’s best bet

Updated on: 03 April,2024 06:35 AM IST  |  Toronto
PTI |

According to an expert, India is the new Russia of the chess world, as in the past such dominance was only shown by Russian players

R Praggnanandhaa

Teen sensation R Praggnanandhaa will enter as the favourite among the three Indian participants in the Candidates chess tournament that will get underway here from Wednesday to decide the challenger for the next world championship match.


After nearly 35 years as many as three Indians—Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh and Vidit Gujrathi—have qualified for the most prestigious event of the year that has just eight participants. 


According to an expert, India is the new Russia of the chess world, as in the past such dominance was only shown by Russian players.
 
Praggnanandhaa, 18, starts as the rating favourite among Indians and also as the favourite of the chess buffs even though the top bracket of the world feels that all the three Indian youngsters still need time to settle among the world elite.


