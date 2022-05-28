Praggnanandhaa loses to Ding Liren in tie-break

Praggnanandhaa, 16, fought back to win the second set after having lost the opener. But then lost the two-game blitz tie-breaker

R Praggnanandhaa. Pic/AFP

Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa went down fighting to World No.2 Ding Liren in the tie-break of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour Chessable Masters online tournament final early on Friday.

Praggnanandhaa, 16, fought back to win the second set after having lost the opener. But then lost the two-game blitz tie-breaker.

The Indian GM, who had lost the first set 1.5-2.5, hit back to win the second 2.5-1.5 and force the blitz tie-break. Liren, 29, used his experience to trump Praggnanandhaa in the second of the tie-break games.

