Praggnanandhaa sails into Masters semis

R Praggnanandhaa. Pic/AFP

Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa defeated China’s Wei Yi 2.5-1.5 to book a spot in the semi-finals of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour Chessable Masters 2022 online tournament.

Praggnanandhaa, 16, will take on Anish Giri [the Netherlands] in the semi-finals. World No.1 Magnus Carlsen will take on China’s Ding Liren in the other semi-final. Praggnanandhaa had created a stir earlier in the preliminary phase by beating Carlsen in the sixth round.

