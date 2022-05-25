Praggnanandhaa sails into Masters semis

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 May,2022 08:11 AM IST  |  Chennai
Praggnanandhaa, 16, will take on Anish Giri [the Netherlands] in the semi-finals. World No.1 Magnus Carlsen will take on China’s Ding Liren in the other semi-final. Praggnanandhaa had created a stir earlier in the preliminary phase by beating Carlsen in the sixth round

R Praggnanandhaa. Pic/AFP


Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa defeated China’s Wei Yi 2.5-1.5 to book a spot in the semi-finals of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour Chessable Masters 2022 online tournament.

Praggnanandhaa, 16, will take on Anish Giri [the Netherlands] in the semi-finals. World No.1 Magnus Carlsen will take on China’s Ding Liren in the other semi-final. Praggnanandhaa had created a stir earlier in the preliminary phase by beating Carlsen in the sixth round. 




