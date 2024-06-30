Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Praggnanandhaa settles for draw

Praggnanandhaa settles for draw

Updated on: 30 June,2024 08:29 AM IST  |  Bucharest (Romania)
PTI |

The Catalan opening saw Gukesh sacrificing a pawn early and Praggnanandhaa had his share of counterplay on the Queen side

Praggnanandhaa settles for draw

R Praggnanandhaa. Pic/PTI

Praggnanandhaa settles for draw
Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa missed out on becoming a joint leader at the Superbet Classic chess tournament after settling for a draw against compatriot D Gukesh in the third round here.


After losing to Gukesh in the last Candidates tournament in April earlier this year, Praggnanandhaa had a great opportunity to equalise the score this year, but could not find a winning continuation after Gukesh spoiled a drawn endgame.


The Catalan opening saw Gukesh sacrificing a pawn early and Praggnanandhaa had his share of counterplay on the Queen side.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

