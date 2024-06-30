Praggnanandhaa settles for draw

The Catalan opening saw Gukesh sacrificing a pawn early and Praggnanandhaa had his share of counterplay on the Queen side

R Praggnanandhaa. Pic/PTI

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa missed out on becoming a joint leader at the Superbet Classic chess tournament after settling for a draw against compatriot D Gukesh in the third round here.

After losing to Gukesh in the last Candidates tournament in April earlier this year, Praggnanandhaa had a great opportunity to equalise the score this year, but could not find a winning continuation after Gukesh spoiled a drawn endgame.

