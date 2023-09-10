Breaking News
Praggnanandhaa finishes third, Grischuk earns Open Blitz title

Updated on: 10 September,2023 08:01 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Top

Unbeaten in four games, Praggnanandhaa was in the lead but he suffered defeats against Nodirbek Abdusattorov (13th round), Grischuk (15th) and Vidit Gujrathi (16th) that proved costly

Praggnanandhaa finishes third, Grischuk earns Open Blitz title

R Praggnanandhaa. Pic/PTI

Praggnanandhaa finishes third, Grischuk earns Open Blitz title
World Cup runner-up R Praggnanandhaa was the best Indian with an overall third place finish, while world champion Alexander Grischuk reigned supreme to clinch 
the Open Blitz title of the Tata Steel Chess India, here on Saturday.


Unbeaten in four games, Praggnanandhaa was in the lead but he suffered defeats against Nodirbek Abdusattorov (13th round), Grischuk (15th) and Vidit Gujrathi (16th) that proved costly.


Also Read: The Praggnanandhaa effect


Arjun Erigaisi was the second best Indian with an overall fourth finish with 10 and a half points.

