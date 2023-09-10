Praggnanandhaa finishes third, Grischuk earns Open Blitz title

Unbeaten in four games, Praggnanandhaa was in the lead but he suffered defeats against Nodirbek Abdusattorov (13th round), Grischuk (15th) and Vidit Gujrathi (16th) that proved costly

R Praggnanandhaa. Pic/PTI

World Cup runner-up R Praggnanandhaa was the best Indian with an overall third place finish, while world champion Alexander Grischuk reigned supreme to clinch

the Open Blitz title of the Tata Steel Chess India, here on Saturday.

Unbeaten in four games, Praggnanandhaa was in the lead but he suffered defeats against Nodirbek Abdusattorov (13th round), Grischuk (15th) and Vidit Gujrathi (16th) that proved costly.

Arjun Erigaisi was the second best Indian with an overall fourth finish with 10 and a half points.

