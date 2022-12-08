Breaking News
Injured man lies on road for 30 minutes after mishap, dies in hospital
Mumbai Crime: ‘Accused duo had plans to kill Jain’s wife too’
Mumbai: Thirty-six per cent of beds occupied by measles patients
Mumbai: 12’x12’ drain cover in Andheri fixed after four long days
Probe sought over Mumbai University’s renting vs owning gaffe
Mumbai Crime: Juhu man held for killing, packing and dumping mum’s body

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Prannoy goes down in opener after tough fight

Prannoy goes down in opener after tough fight

Updated on: 08 December,2022 08:22 AM IST  |  Bangkok
PTI |

Top

The World No. 12 Indian showed superb recovery after the opening game reversal and kept fighting in the decider before three unforced errors at the back end saw him lose 11-21, 21-9 ,17-21 to Naraoka in an hour long contest

Prannoy goes down in opener after tough fight

HS Prannoy. Pic/AFP


India’s HS Prannoy fought hard before going down in three games to rising Japanese Kodai Naraoka in the opening men’s singles Group A match at the BWF World Tour Finals here on Wednesday.


The World No. 12 Indian showed superb recovery after the opening game reversal and kept fighting in the decider before three unforced errors at the back end saw him lose 11-21, 21-9 ,17-21 to Naraoka in an hour long contest. It was his second defeat to the Japanese, having suffered a loss in their only meeting in Singapore Open in July. Prannoy will next face China’s Lu Guang Zu against whom he lost at French Open this year.



Also Read: HS Prannoy bows out of Malaysia Masters Super 500


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
h s prannoy badminton sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK