Top seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who were on Tuesday nominated for the Player Year of the Award by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), comfortably prevailed 21-13, 21-10 over England’s Ben Lane and Sean Vendy

HS Prannoy. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Prannoy, Sat-Chi enter Rd Two of China Masters x 00:00

Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy progressed to the second round of China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament with a 21-18, 22-20 win over World No. 12 of Chinese Taipei Chou Tien Chen here on Tuesday.

Also Read: Prannoy bows out of Japan Masters

ADVERTISEMENT

Top seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who were on Tuesday nominated for the Player Year of the Award by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), comfortably prevailed 21-13, 21-10 over England’s Ben Lane and Sean Vendy.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever