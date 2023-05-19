Prathamesh, Avneet in semis

Avneet, 18, stunned Korean top-seed Oh Yoohyun 142-142 (10*-10) in a tight shoot-off finish in the pre-quarterfinals. In the quarters, Avneet defeated Dafne Quintero of Mexico 147-144 to set up a semi-final clash with Ella Gibson of England

Prathamesh Jawkar

Young Indian duo of Prathamesh Jawkar and Avneet Kaur overcame the mighty Korean challenge to enter the compound semi-finals after the recurve archers crashed out of the team events in the Archery World Cup Stage 2 here on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Jawkar knocked out Korean eighth seed 149-148 in the individual compound quarter-final. Jawkar will face Robin Jaatma of Estonia in the semi-final.

Prathamesh and Avneet are now one win away from their maiden individual World Cup medals.

