PSG’s Verratti burgled in Ronaldo’s Ibiza home

Paris Saint-Germain footballer Marco Verratti was the victim of a burglary, estimated to be worth three million euros, while on holiday at former Brazil striker Ronaldo’s house in Ibiza, sources told AFP on Tuesday. Spanish police opened an investigation when the burglary was reported on Monday morning.

