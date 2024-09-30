Breaking News
Four killed, one injured while unloading glass consignment in Pune
Ulhasnagar civic body raids shop, seizes 500 kg of plastic items
MVA to meet on Sep 30 and Oct 1 to finalise seat sharing formula: Patole
Teacher, his two brothers held in connection with teenage student's rape
WR to operate four hours block between Goregaon and Malad on Monday night
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > PT Usha hits back accuses EC members of power play and gender bias

PT Usha hits back; accuses EC members of power play and gender bias

Updated on: 30 September,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

On Saturday, 12 members of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Executive Council shot off a letter to senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) official Jerome Poivey, accusing Usha of running the organisation in an “autocratic” manner and with a “my way or the highway” approach

PT Usha hits back; accuses EC members of power play and gender bias

PT Usha. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
PT Usha hits back; accuses EC members of power play and gender bias
x
00:00

Accused of running the Indian Olympic Association in an “autocratic” manner, its president PT Usha on Sunday hit back at the revolting executive council members, saying they “seem more focused on self-serving power play and monetary gain” than working for the betterment of the country’s sport.


In an official press release, Usha also alleged that “some of these EC members have very questionable track records, including allegations of gender bias and even cases of sexual harassment filed against them.


“In my 45-year-long career as a sportsperson representing India... I have never encountered individuals so indifferent to the aspirations of our athletes and our nation’s sporting future... these individuals seem more focused on self-serving power play and monetary gain through their prolonged presence and control in sports administration,” Usha said.


On Saturday, 12 members of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Executive Council shot off a letter to senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) official Jerome Poivey, accusing Usha of running the organisation in an “autocratic” manner and with a “my way or the highway” approach.

Seeking a new CEO

They had sent the letter to Poivey, the head of Institutional Relations and Governance at the IOC, after Usha rejected their demand of removing Raghuram Iyer from the IOA CEO’s post during a stormy executive council meeting. The revolting EC members wrote to Poivey that Iyer’s appointment is yet to be ratified and they will re-advertise for the position of the IOA CEO, “aiming to appoint a suitable candidate within the next two months”.

Also Read: Weight management a responsibility of athlete, coach....: IOA president PT Usha

Senior vice president Ajay H Patel, vice presidents Rajlaxmi Deo and Gagan Narang, Treasurer Sahdev Yadav, Joint Secretaries Alaknanda Ashok and Kalyan Chaubey, other Executive Council members Amitabh Sharma, Bhupender Singh Bajwa, Rohit Rajpal, Dola Banerjee, Harpal Singh and Yogeshwar Dutt had signed the letter.

‘Malicious claims’

Terming the accusations made by the 12 EC members as “malicious and false”, Usha said they “are only intended to malign my leadership and the efforts of those working diligently towards the betterment of Indian sports”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

PT Usha Indian Olympic Association sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK