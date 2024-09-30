PT Usha hits back; accuses EC members of power play and gender bias

On Saturday, 12 members of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Executive Council shot off a letter to senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) official Jerome Poivey, accusing Usha of running the organisation in an “autocratic” manner and with a “my way or the highway” approach

Accused of running the Indian Olympic Association in an “autocratic” manner, its president PT Usha on Sunday hit back at the revolting executive council members, saying they “seem more focused on self-serving power play and monetary gain” than working for the betterment of the country’s sport.

In an official press release, Usha also alleged that “some of these EC members have very questionable track records, including allegations of gender bias and even cases of sexual harassment filed against them.

“In my 45-year-long career as a sportsperson representing India... I have never encountered individuals so indifferent to the aspirations of our athletes and our nation’s sporting future... these individuals seem more focused on self-serving power play and monetary gain through their prolonged presence and control in sports administration,” Usha said.

On Saturday, 12 members of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Executive Council shot off a letter to senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) official Jerome Poivey, accusing Usha of running the organisation in an “autocratic” manner and with a “my way or the highway” approach.

Seeking a new CEO

They had sent the letter to Poivey, the head of Institutional Relations and Governance at the IOC, after Usha rejected their demand of removing Raghuram Iyer from the IOA CEO’s post during a stormy executive council meeting. The revolting EC members wrote to Poivey that Iyer’s appointment is yet to be ratified and they will re-advertise for the position of the IOA CEO, “aiming to appoint a suitable candidate within the next two months”.

Senior vice president Ajay H Patel, vice presidents Rajlaxmi Deo and Gagan Narang, Treasurer Sahdev Yadav, Joint Secretaries Alaknanda Ashok and Kalyan Chaubey, other Executive Council members Amitabh Sharma, Bhupender Singh Bajwa, Rohit Rajpal, Dola Banerjee, Harpal Singh and Yogeshwar Dutt had signed the letter.

‘Malicious claims’

Terming the accusations made by the 12 EC members as “malicious and false”, Usha said they “are only intended to malign my leadership and the efforts of those working diligently towards the betterment of Indian sports”.

