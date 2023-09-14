Breaking News
Purva Diva crowned MSSA U 16 squash champs

Updated on: 14 September,2023 07:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

Second seed Mittal Krishiv of Jamnabai Narsee International School (Juhu) upset top seed Tilakvir Kapoor of Dhirubhai Ambani School (Bandra) 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-7

The MSSA squash champions across different age categories with their trophies at Bombay Gymkhana yesterday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Purva Rambia, 14, of Jamnabai Narsee School (Juhu) and Diva Shah, 14, of Bombay International School (Babulnath) clinched the boys and girls under-16 crowns respectively in the MSSA inter-school squash tournament at the Bombay Gymkhana squash courts on Wednesday.


Second seed Purva stunned top seed Rachit Shah, 14, of Beacon High School (Khar) 11-9, 11-4, 11-7 in a pulsating and enthralling final. Meanwhile, top seed Diva cruised past second seed Prithika Deb, 14, of Podar International School (Powai) 11-5, 11-5, 11-5 to complete her win.


In the under-13 final, Yusuf Pardiwala of Campion School (Cooperage) defeated Reyansh Chheda 11-8, 11-3, 11-5  for the boys title, while the girls crown was clinched by Aashi Shah of Utpal Shanghvi Global School (Juhu), who overcame Manya Sanghvi of Kapol Vidyanidhi International School (Kandivli) 11-9, 12-14, 11-8, 12-10.


Also Read: Aarav, Palak take their teams into U-12 MSSA finals

Second seed Mittal Krishiv of Jamnabai Narsee International School (Juhu) upset top seed Tilakvir Kapoor of Dhirubhai Ambani School (Bandra) 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-7. 

Meanwhile, top seed Shanaya Roy of AVM (Bandra) won the first two games 11-8, 11-6 before second seed Shanaya Parasrampuria conceded the match, retiring hurt.

In the boys under-9 final, Shaurya Bakshi of PG Garodia (Ghatkopar) beat Viraaj Wadhwani of Bombay Scottish 4-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-4, while Ariana Almoula of Bombay International won the girls under-9 title in a four-player round robin league, with Eva Jain of Ascent International School (Bandra) finishing runner-up.

