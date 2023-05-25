PV erases Line!

India’s Sindhu defeats Denmark’s Line Christophersen for the fifth time to enter pre-quarters; Prannoy stuns World No. 6 Chen Chou as Sen wins too

PV Sindhu. Pics/Getty Images

Star India shuttler PV Sindhu had to dig deep to beat Denmark’s Line Christophersen in the women’s singles opening round, while HS Prannoy dished out a superlative display to stun World No. 6 Tien Chen Chou of Chinese Taipei in men’s singles of the Malaysia Masters here on Wednesday.

Sindhu, seeded sixth, had to toil for one hour and two minutes to get the better of Christophersen 21-13, 17-21, 21-18 and maintain her superiority over the World No. 33 Dane, who the Indian had defeated four times earlier.

Ohori test for Sindhu

The two-time Olympic medallist Indian, ranked 13th in the world, will next play Japan’s Aya Ohori.

Line Christophersen

World No. 9 Prannoy, later, held his nerves after going a game down to upset Chou, ranked sixth, 16-21, 21-14, 21-13 in his opening match to enter the pre-quarterfinals.

Prannoy will next lock horns against Shi Feng Li of China.

The other Indian man to enter the second round was Kidambi Srikanth, who defeated Toma Junior Popov of France 21-12, 21-16.

He will be next be up against Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn, seeded eighth.

HS Prannoy

Lakshya Sen stun seventh seed Kean Yew Loh of Singapore 21-10, 16-21, 21-9.

However, it was curtains for qualifier Ashmita Chaliha, Aakarshi Kashyap and Malvika Bansod in women’s singles as they suffered straight-game defeats to crash out in the opening round.

Lesser names lose

While Ashmita lost 17-21, 7-21 against fourth seed Yue Han of China, Aakarshi was shown the door by top seed Japanese Akane Yamaguchi 17-21, 12-21.

Malvika was no match for second seed Zhi Yi Wang of China as she lost 11-21, 13-21.

