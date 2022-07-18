PV Sindhu has an eye on CWG after clinching Singapore Open

India’s star shuttler PV Sindhu now eyes glory at CWG after beating China’s Wang Zhi Yi to win Singapore Open

PV Sindhu returns to Wang Zhi Yi during the Singapore Open final yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

A relieved PV Sindhu hopes to continue her rich vein of form in the upcoming events, including the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, after winning the Singapore Open here on Sunday.

Sindhu managed to stay strong in the key moments to prevail 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 over Wang Zhi Yi, 22, the reigning Asian Championships gold medallist, in the summit clash, to claim her third title of the season.

“In the last couple of tournaments, there were hard-fought matches, and losing in the quarter-finals and semi-finals was a bit upsetting, but each match mattered and finally I could get this,” Sindhu told reporters after the win.



Singapore Open champion PV Sindhu (right) and runner-up Wang Zhi Yi. Pic/AFP

“I am very happy because after a long time, coming here to Singapore and winning this, means a lot to me. I have finally crossed that level, I have got the win now and I hope the same tempo continues for the rest of the tournaments and I do well in the upcoming events,” she added.

Living out of a suitcase is the norm for international athletes and Sindhu admitted there is no time to celebrate as she shifts focus on the Commonwealth Games, starting July 28. “I just have a week, after that again we leave for the Commonwealth Games. It has been a long tour for me, there was Indonesia, Malaysia for two weeks, and Singapore.”



Asked if the Singapore Open title augurs well for the Commonwealth Games and World Championships, Sindhu said: “Ya it does. Right now, it is time to just go and relax and then focus on the Commonwealth Games and hope I get a medal in that. Following that, we have the World Championships and Japan Open, of course, I hope for a medal in that too. I have to be physically and mentally fit. My strength and conditioning coach Srikanth is there with me, so it should be okay.”

Sindhu, who already has a silver and a bronze apart from the team gold from the Commonwealth Games, will be a favourite to win the gold this time. Talking about the Birmingham event, Sindhu said: “It’ll be a team event. We have to give 100 per cent and be in 100 per cent form. As a team, we need to work [towards it] and after that, there is an individual event. I hope I give my best. It is not going to be easy, there are some good players, so I’m hoping for as many medals as we can.”

PV Sindhu at CWG

>> 2014, Glasgow: Bronze in women’s singles

>> 2018, Gold Coast: Silver in women’s singles

>> 2018, Gold Coast: Gold in mixed team

Three

No of international titles PV Sindhu has won this year

