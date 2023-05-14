PV Sindhu & HS Prannoy suffer close defeats as India lose Sudirman Cup opener

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu's gallant fight ended in agony as India made a disappointing start to their Sudirman Cup campaign, going down to the formidable Chinese Taipei 1-4 in their group C opening-round tie on Sunday

PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy (Pic: AFP)

However, all the Indian players suffered close defeats as Tanisha Crasto and K Sai Prateek started on a positive note in the mixed doubles contest only to run out of steam in the end, losing 21-18 24-26 6-21 to world no. 30 Yang Po-Hsuan and Hu Ling Fang. World Number 9 HS Prannoy then couldn't find his 'A' game, going down 19-21 15-21 to world no. 5 Chou Tien Chen as India lagged 0-2 after the first two matches.

Sindhu was then handed the responsibility to bring India back into the tie but it was always going to be a tough task with her nemesis and former world no. 1 Tai Tzu Ying standing across the net. The 27-year-old from Hyderabad couldn't go the distance with Tai Tzu managing a 21-14 18-21 21-17 win in an hour and four minutes.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then fought hard before losing 13-21 21-17 18-21 to Lee Yang and Ye Hong Wei in the men's doubles match in a little over an hour as India further slumped to 0-4. Similarly, world No 17 Treesa Jolly and P Gayatri Gopichand then showed tremendous grit as they recovered from an opening game loss to eke out a 21-15 18-21 13-21 win over Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun in the final women's doubles tie to help India avoid a clean sweep.

India will face Commonwealth Games mixed team champion Malaysia in their second Group C match on Monday. Malaysia beat Australia 5-0 to top the group on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)