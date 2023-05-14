Breaking News
Now, Mumbai Central to get spanking 10m-wide FOB
BMW crash victim was in the city for laser surgery
Mumbai: TISS student accuses professor of sexual harassment
Mumbai: IMD issues heatwave warning
Special exams for NMIMS’ failing students
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > PV Sindhu HS Prannoy suffer close defeats as India lose Sudirman Cup opener

PV Sindhu & HS Prannoy suffer close defeats as India lose Sudirman Cup opener

Updated on: 14 May,2023 05:00 PM IST  |  Suzhou
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu's gallant fight ended in agony as India made a disappointing start to their Sudirman Cup campaign, going down to the formidable Chinese Taipei 1-4 in their group C opening-round tie on Sunday

PV Sindhu & HS Prannoy suffer close defeats as India lose Sudirman Cup opener

PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
PV Sindhu & HS Prannoy suffer close defeats as India lose Sudirman Cup opener
x
00:00

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu's gallant fight ended in agony as India made a disappointing start to their Sudirman Cup campaign, going down to the formidable Chinese Taipei 1-4 in their group C opening-round tie on Sunday.


However, all the Indian players suffered close defeats as Tanisha Crasto and K Sai Prateek started on a positive note in the mixed doubles contest only to run out of steam in the end, losing 21-18 24-26 6-21 to world no. 30 Yang Po-Hsuan and Hu Ling Fang. World Number 9 HS Prannoy then couldn't find his 'A' game, going down 19-21 15-21 to world no. 5 Chou Tien Chen as India lagged 0-2 after the first two matches.



Sindhu was then handed the responsibility to bring India back into the tie but it was always going to be a tough task with her nemesis and former world no. 1 Tai Tzu Ying standing across the net. The 27-year-old from Hyderabad couldn't go the distance with Tai Tzu managing a 21-14 18-21 21-17 win in an hour and four minutes.


Also Read: Pain and gain for badminton veteran Palekar

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then fought hard before losing 13-21 21-17 18-21 to Lee Yang and Ye Hong Wei in the men's doubles match in a little over an hour as India further slumped to 0-4. Similarly, world No 17 Treesa Jolly and P Gayatri Gopichand then showed tremendous grit as they recovered from an opening game loss to eke out a 21-15 18-21 13-21 win over Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun in the final women's doubles tie to help India avoid a clean sweep.

India will face Commonwealth Games mixed team champion Malaysia in their second Group C match on Monday. Malaysia beat Australia 5-0 to top the group on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)

badminton pv sindhu sports sports news Sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK