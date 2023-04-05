Breaking News
PV Sindhu is 12th on Forbes list of world's highest-paid female athletes

Updated on: 05 April,2023 07:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Top

Her total earnings from last year are USD7.1 million (approx Rs 58cr). The Hyderabadi amassed USD0.1 million (Rs 82 lakhs) on-field and USD7 million (Rs 57.5 crore) off-field

PV Sindhu is 12th on Forbes list of world’s highest-paid female athletes

PV Sindhu


India's double Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu is ranked 12th in the Forbes list of World's Highest-Paid Female Athletes 2022. 


Her total earnings from last year are USD7.1 million (approx Rs 58cr). The Hyderabadi amassed USD0.1 million (Rs 82 lakhs) on-field and USD7 million (Rs 57.5 crore) off-field. 



Meanwhile, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka tops the list with total earnings of USD51.1 million (approx Rs 420cr). 


American tennis great Serena Williams with USD 41.3 million (Rs 339cr) earned last year, finds herself in the second spot. 

American-born freestyle skier Eileen Gu is third on the list with earnings of USD20.1 million (approx Rs 165cr).

