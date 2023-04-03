Breaking News
Mumbai: Now, city roads will be quality checked by third-party auditors
Redevelopment of Mumbai railway stations to surge ahead
Omicron variant XBB 1.16: Experts call for dynamic genome sequencing
Mumbai’s public transport cheapest in world: Study
Mumbai: Cops nab bank officer behind fake corporate salary accounts
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > PV Sindhu demolished in Spain Masters final

PV Sindhu demolished in Spain Masters final

Updated on: 03 April,2023 07:47 AM IST  |  Madrid
PTI |

Top

Sindhu, who had slipped out of the elite top 10 after a series of early exits following her return from a five-month long injury lay-off, looked completely clueless during her 8-21, 8-21 demolition at the hands of World No. 12 Tunjung at Centro Deportivo Municipal Gallur

PV Sindhu demolished in Spain Masters final

PV Sindhu with her runner-up cheque in Madrid yesterday


Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was completely routed by Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in a lop-sided women’s singles title clash at the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 badminton tournament here on a mistake-filled Sunday.


Sindhu, who had slipped out of the elite top 10 after a series of early exits following her return from a five-month long injury lay-off, looked completely clueless during her 8-21, 8-21 demolition at the hands of World No. 12 Tunjung at Centro Deportivo Municipal Gallur.



Despite coming into the final with a dominating 7-0 lead over the 23-year-old Indonesian, Sindhu looked a pale shadow of her old self as an opportunity to seal her first crown in eight months slipped out of her hands.


Also read: PV Sindhu beats Yeo Jia Min to reach her first final of the year

Sindhu, a former world champion, last won a title at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022, while her last world tour crown came at the Singapore Open in July last year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

pv sindhu badminton sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK