PV Sindhu demolished in Spain Masters final

PV Sindhu with her runner-up cheque in Madrid yesterday

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was completely routed by Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in a lop-sided women’s singles title clash at the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 badminton tournament here on a mistake-filled Sunday.

Sindhu, who had slipped out of the elite top 10 after a series of early exits following her return from a five-month long injury lay-off, looked completely clueless during her 8-21, 8-21 demolition at the hands of World No. 12 Tunjung at Centro Deportivo Municipal Gallur.

Despite coming into the final with a dominating 7-0 lead over the 23-year-old Indonesian, Sindhu looked a pale shadow of her old self as an opportunity to seal her first crown in eight months slipped out of her hands.

Sindhu, a former world champion, last won a title at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022, while her last world tour crown came at the Singapore Open in July last year.

