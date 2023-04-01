Shuttler PV Sindhu storms into semis; Srikanth bows out

Srikanth, on the other hand, lost to top seed Japanese shuttler Kenta Nishimoto 18-21, 15-21 in the men’s singles quarter-finals.

PV Sindhu

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu cruised to the semifinals even as compatriot Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the Madrid Spain Masters here on Friday. Sindhu got the better of World No. 19 Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 21-14, 21-17 to reach her first semi-final of the year.

Srikanth, on the other hand, lost to top seed Japanese shuttler Kenta Nishimoto 18-21, 15-21 in the men’s singles quarter-finals.

Also read: Sindhu, Srikanth ease into Spain Masters quarter-finals

Sindhu, who is seeded second, has been struggling to find her feet since returning from a long injury lay off. The lone Indian left in the Super 300 tournament, Sindhu will clash with the unseeded Yeo Jia Min of Singapore for a place in the final.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever