Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: Man who ‘molested’ woman at Bandra pub nabbed in Jaipur
Mumbai: Not taking medicines? Expect a call from BMC’s war room
Mumbai: In pre-bid meeting, Bandra residents raise objections
Mumbai: Show-cause notice gives doctor 24 hours to reply
Grant Road murder case: The man who was stabbed thrice and lived to tell the tale
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Shuttler PV Sindhu storms into semis Srikanth bows out

Shuttler PV Sindhu storms into semis; Srikanth bows out

Updated on: 01 April,2023 09:09 AM IST  |  Madrid
PTI |

Top

Srikanth, on the other hand, lost to top seed Japanese shuttler Kenta Nishimoto 18-21, 15-21 in the men’s singles quarter-finals.

Shuttler PV Sindhu storms into semis; Srikanth bows out

PV Sindhu


Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu cruised to the semifinals even as compatriot Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the Madrid Spain Masters here on Friday. Sindhu got the better of World No. 19 Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 21-14, 21-17 to reach her first semi-final of the year.


Srikanth, on the other hand, lost to top seed Japanese shuttler Kenta Nishimoto 18-21, 15-21 in the men’s singles quarter-finals.



Also read: Sindhu, Srikanth ease into Spain Masters quarter-finals


Sindhu, who is seeded second, has been struggling to find her feet since returning from a long injury lay off. The lone Indian left in the Super 300 tournament, Sindhu will clash with the unseeded Yeo Jia Min of Singapore for a place in the final.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

pv sindhu kidambi srikanth madrid sports news badminton

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK