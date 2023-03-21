Breaking News
PV Sindhu seeks turnaround at Swiss Open

Updated on: 21 March,2023 07:34 AM IST  |  Basel
PTI |

World No. 1 HS Prannoy, who had finished runners-up in the last edition, too will eye a better show after a second round exit in the All England Championships.

PV Sindhu


Enduring a wretched run of form, defending champion PV Sindhu will hope to get back to winning ways when she competes at the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament, beginning here on Tuesday.


World No. 1 HS Prannoy, who had finished runners-up in the last edition, too will eye a better show after a second round exit in the All England Championships.



While Prannoy has been the most consistent singles player from the country, Sindhu and Lakshya Sen have struggled this season, making early exits in a series of events.


Also read: All England Open Badminton Championships 2023: PV Sindhu falls at first hurdle!

