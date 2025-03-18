PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen hope to regain form at Swiss Open

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu, who is seeded seventh, will take on Malvika Bansod, India’s number-two female shuttler, in a clash between two generations

PV Sindhu

Star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will continue their quest to regain top form when the USD 250,000 Swiss Open gets underway here on Tuesday, featuring draws that are crowded with Indians.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu, who is seeded seventh, will take on Malvika Bansod, India’s number-two female shuttler, in a clash between two generations.

Lakshya will also face a compatriot in HS Prannoy, who is a 2016 winner here, in his men’s singles opening match of the BWF Super 300 tournament.

Sindhu, the 2022 champion, suffered an opening round exit from the All England Championship last week after returning to action following a hamstring injury. Malvika, however, logged a confidence-boosting win over Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min at the same event.

