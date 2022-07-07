PV Sindhu, Prannoy move into second round; Saina ousted

The seventh-seeded Sindhu took close to an hour to knock out China’s He Bing Jiao 21-13, 17-21, 21-15 and move to the second round

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu had to toil before emerging victorious in the opening round of the Malaysia Masters while compatriot Saina Nehwal made a second consecutive first-round exit here on Wednesday.

The seventh-seeded Sindhu took close to an hour to knock out China’s He Bing Jiao 21-13, 17-21, 21-15 and move to the second round. With this win, World No.7 Sindhu exacted revenge for her first-round exit from the Indonesia Open Super 1000 last month, when Bing Jiao had defeated her in straight games.

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina, on the other hand, squandered a one-game lead to go down 21-16, 17-21, 14-21 to Kim Ga Eun of South Korea. In the men’s singles, HS Prannoy sailed into the second round after he claimed a comfortable 21-19, 21-14 victory over Frenchman Brice Leverdez. In the other men’s singles events, B Sai Praneeth hardly broke a sweat against Kevin Cordon, registering an easy 21-8 21-9 win over the Guatemalan, Parupalli Kashyap came back from a one-game deficit to beat Tommy Sugiarto 16-21, 21-16, 21-16.

