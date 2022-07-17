PV Sindhu sails into Singapore Open final

In the finals, the third seeded Indian will face China’s 22-year-old Wang Zhi Yi, the reigning Asian Championships gold medallist, who was also part of the Uber Cup team which won the silver at Bangkok this year. Wang beat Japan’s Ohori Aya 21-14, 21-14

India’s PV Sindhu is ecstatic after defeating Japan’s Saena Kawakami in the Singapore Open semi-finals on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the Singapore Open title clash with a commanding win over lower-ranked Japanese Saena Kawakami in the women’s singles semi-finals here on Saturday.

Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, who had claimed two Super 300 titles at the Syed Modi International and Swiss Open this year, prevailed over World No.38 Kawakami 21-15, 21-7 in a 32-minute Last 4 clash. The 27-year-old from Hyderabad, who has also claimed a bronze at the Asian Championships this year, is now one win away from her maiden Super 500 title of the 2022 season.

In the finals, the third seeded Indian will face China’s 22-year-old Wang Zhi Yi, the reigning Asian Championships gold medallist, who was also part of the Uber Cup team which won the silver at Bangkok this year. Wang beat Japan’s Ohori Aya 21-14, 21-14.

Sindhu had defeated World No.11 Wang in their only meeting at the All England Championships this year.

