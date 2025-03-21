PV Sindhu stunned again

Shuttler Sindhu suffers third straight Rd 1 exit this year after going down to Denmark’s Julie Jakobsen 17-21, 19-21

Two-time Olympic medallist and seventh seed PV Sindhu’s poor run continued as she crashed out in the opening round of the women’s singles event, losing 17-21, 19-21 against lower ranked Julie Jakobsen of Denmark.

Sindhu, who started the year on a solid note by making it to the quarter-finals of the Indian Open, has now bowed out in the opening round of the last three competitions, Indonesia Masters, All England Open and now the Swiss Open.

The Indian shuttler let her frustration be known as she flung her racquet up in the air after losing the final point of the match.

Sindhu had got off to a good start in the first game, but let a lead of 8-6 slip. In the second game, she looked out of sorts to begin with, trailing 9-16, but put up a good fightback to level the scores at 17-17.

Unfortunately, the momentum could not get her across the finish line. Meanwhile, in the men’s singles event, Priyanshu Rajawat, ranked 35th in the world, beat Kuenzi 21-10, 21-11 in just 29 minutes in his opening round match, while S Sankar Muthuswamy Subramanian beat Magnus Johannesen of Denmark 21-5, 21-16. Both of them progressed to the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, it was curtains for Kiran George as he lost 21-18, 17-21, 10-21 against Rasmus Gemke of Denmark.

