Rafael Nadal loses to Coric at Cincinnati Masters

Coric defeated Nadal 7-6 (11/9), 4-6, 6-3 in the 36-year-old Spaniard’s first match since suffering an abdominal injury in a Wimbledon quarter-final victory and withdrawing before the semi-finals

Rafael Nadal returns to Borna Coric in Ohio. Pic/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal lost his opening match at the ATP Cincinnati Masters on Wednesday, falling to Croatia’s Borna Coric in a second-round match at the US Open tuneup.

Coric defeated Nadal 7-6 (11/9), 4-6, 6-3 in the 36-year-old Spaniard’s first match since suffering an abdominal injury in a Wimbledon quarter-final victory and withdrawing before the semi-finals.

Borna Coric

With the loss, 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal cannot overtake top-ranked Daniil Medvedev for the world number one spot and a top seeding at the US Open.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios lost his way amid objections to on-court advertising lights, with the Wimbledon runner-up falling 6-3, 6-2 to American Taylor Fritz at the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters on Wednesday. Andy Murray needed a post-match on-court visit from the trainer after losing 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on to Cameron Norrie in the second round.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal