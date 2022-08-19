Breaking News
Mumbai: More than 96 per cent stock in lakes, but water cuts still a possibility
Mumbai: With no solution for potholes, BMC goes back to old contractors
Mumbai Covid-19 cases jump to 1,201, highest since June 30
Boat found with weapons off Raigad coast owned by Australian woman: Fadnavis
Mumbai: Pothole mishap kills couple, this time in Borivli
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Rafael Nadal loses to Coric at Cincinnati Masters

Rafael Nadal loses to Coric at Cincinnati Masters

Updated on: 19 August,2022 08:23 AM IST  |  Cincinnati
AFP |

Top

Coric defeated Nadal 7-6 (11/9), 4-6, 6-3 in the 36-year-old Spaniard’s first match since suffering an abdominal injury in a Wimbledon quarter-final victory and withdrawing before the semi-finals

Rafael Nadal loses to Coric at Cincinnati Masters

Rafael Nadal returns to Borna Coric in Ohio. Pic/Getty Images


Rafael Nadal lost his opening match at the ATP Cincinnati Masters on Wednesday, falling to Croatia’s Borna Coric in a second-round match at the US Open tuneup.


Coric defeated Nadal 7-6 (11/9), 4-6, 6-3 in the 36-year-old Spaniard’s first match since suffering an abdominal injury in a Wimbledon quarter-final victory and withdrawing before the semi-finals.

Borna CoricBorna Coric


With the loss, 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal cannot overtake top-ranked Daniil Medvedev for the world number one spot and a top seeding at the US Open.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios lost his way amid objections to on-court advertising lights, with the Wimbledon runner-up falling 6-3, 6-2 to American Taylor Fritz at the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters on Wednesday. Andy Murray needed a post-match on-court visit from the trainer after losing 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on to Cameron Norrie in the second round.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
rafael nadal tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK