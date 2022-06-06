Breaking News
Rahi Sarnobat urges people to preserve nature

Rahi Sarnobat urges people to preserve nature

Updated on: 06 June,2022 08:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

India’s pistol shooter Rahi Sarnobat urged her fans to ensure they do their bit to make this plant a better place

Rahi Sarnobat urges people to preserve nature

Rahi Sarnobat


India’s pistol shooter Rahi Sarnobat has urged her fans to ensure they do their bit to make this plant a better place. 

On Sunday, which is celebrated as World Environment Day, she wrote on Instagram:  “#worldenvironmentday. In today’s world of hectic work schedule and compromised life style, we all are gradually understanding the importance of preserving the nature for our own existence. 




“Even though, we are aware about our constant contribution in polluting the planet directly or indirectly, most of us don’t know where and how to start a our journey of making this planet a better place. And this is where the organisation called @ecoregain_official can help you to contribute.”


world environment day sports news

