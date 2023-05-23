Breaking News
Mumbai: Rs 3.23 cr cleared to kick-off Vikhroli hospital redevelopment
Mumbai saw 26 heart attack deaths every day in 2022
BMC closes Parel TT bridge for bikers, heavy vehicles
Mumbai: Tech snag during paper correction triggers panic
Illegal posters of politicians deface Mumbai metro pillars
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Railwaymen on song in hockey league

Railwaymen on song in hockey league

Updated on: 23 May,2023 09:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

At the Don Bosco HS hockey turf in Matunga on Monday evening, the railway outfit scored through Victo Singh, Pankaj Singh, Raies Mujawar and Vishal Pillay.Raj Pawar and Dharmendra Pal scored for SAI

Railwaymen on song in hockey league

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Railwaymen on song in hockey league
x
00:00

Central Railway continued their impressive form to register a 4-2 win against a spirited Sports Authority of India (SAI) in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Hockey League jointly organised by Hockey Mumbai City and Hockey Mumbai Suburbs.


At the Don Bosco HS hockey turf in Matunga on Monday evening, the railway outfit scored through Victo Singh, Pankaj Singh, Raies Mujawar and Vishal Pillay.Raj Pawar and Dharmendra Pal scored for SAI.




hockey hockey news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK