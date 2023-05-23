At the Don Bosco HS hockey turf in Matunga on Monday evening, the railway outfit scored through Victo Singh, Pankaj Singh, Raies Mujawar and Vishal Pillay.Raj Pawar and Dharmendra Pal scored for SAI

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Railwaymen on song in hockey league x 00:00

Central Railway continued their impressive form to register a 4-2 win against a spirited Sports Authority of India (SAI) in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Hockey League jointly organised by Hockey Mumbai City and Hockey Mumbai Suburbs.

