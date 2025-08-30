Breaking News
Bharat-Pakistan Bordercha Raja idol travels from Mumbai to Jammu and Kashmir for soldiers to celebrate Ganesh festival
City records 1173 mm rain in August, breaks annual average
Farokh Engineer reacts to Harbhajan-Sreesanth's controversial video from IPL 2008
NAB Mumbai protests new competitive exam guidelines for visually impaired
Maratha activists stream into Mumbai; heavy police bandobast at Airoli
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Rajkanwar wins centre fire pistol gold Ankur excels in double trap

Rajkanwar wins centre-fire pistol gold; Ankur excels in double trap

Updated on: 30 August,2025 08:54 AM IST  |  Shymkent (Kazakhstan)
PTI |

Top

India also made a clean sweep in women’s double trap with Anushka Bhati (93), Pranil Ingle (89) and Hafiz Contractor (87) finishing on the podium. The trio also cornered the team gold with an aggregate of 269

Rajkanwar wins centre-fire pistol gold; Ankur excels in double trap

Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu

Listen to this article
Rajkanwar wins centre-fire pistol gold; Ankur excels in double trap
x
00:00

Young pistol marksman Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu gave himself a belated birthday present by winning the 25m centre-fire event, while former world champion Ankur Mittal netted the double trap gold as India made merry in non-Olympic disciplines at the Asian Shooting Championships, here on Friday.

India also made a clean sweep in women’s double trap with Anushka Bhati (93), Pranil Ingle (89) and Hafiz Contractor (87) finishing on the podium. The trio also cornered the team gold with an aggregate of 269.

Young pistol marksman Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu gave himself a belated birthday present by winning the 25m centre-fire event, while former world champion Ankur Mittal netted the double trap gold as India made merry in non-Olympic disciplines at the Asian Shooting Championships, here on Friday.

India also made a clean sweep in women’s double trap with Anushka Bhati (93), Pranil Ingle (89) and Hafiz Contractor (87) finishing on the podium. The trio also cornered the team gold with an aggregate of 269.



Sandhu, who turned 23 on August 13, beat back the challenge from veteran country-mate Gurpreet Singh, a Korean and an Iranian shooter to win the biggest medal of his career with a score of 583 (Precision 289, Rapid 294).


India also won the team gold in the event with Gurpreet coming up with a commanding performance for the second day in a row.

Ankur Mittal triumphs

One of India’s best double-trap exponents Ankur Mittal won gold with a score of 107. India, however, could only manage a team bronze in the event with Ankur (107), Bhanu Pratap Singh (82) and Harshvardhan Kaviya (75) aggregating 264.

Manini bags bronze

Young shooter Manini Kaushik clinched her maiden individual international medal, bagging a bronze in women’s 50m rifle prone event after guiding the team to silver earlier.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

sports news Indian Sports News sports Sports Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK