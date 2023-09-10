Rani, Kaushik cruise to Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial finals

India’s Manju outclasses Hungarian Petra Mezei 5-0, while Afghanistan’s Mohammad Sarwari beaten by Manish in semi-finals

Manju Rani and Manish Kaushik

The 2019 World Championships silver medallists Manju Rani and bronze medallist Manish Kaushik stormed into the finals of the Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial boxing tournament in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina with unanimous decisions wins.

Kaushik (63kg), used his experience and was at his attacking best throughout as he outplayed Afghanistan’s Mohammad Sarwari 5-0 on Friday.

He will meet Palestine’s Mohammed Soud in the final. Manju (50kg) also showed similar display of domination when she stepped in the ring against Petra Mezei of Hungary.

With her quick movement and powerful punches Manju proved too strong for her Hungarian as she sailed through to the finals with a 5-0 win.

