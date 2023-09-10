Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Rani Kaushik cruise to Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial finals

Rani, Kaushik cruise to Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial finals

Updated on: 10 September,2023 07:58 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

India’s Manju outclasses Hungarian Petra Mezei 5-0, while Afghanistan’s Mohammad Sarwari beaten by Manish in semi-finals

Rani, Kaushik cruise to Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial finals

Manju Rani and Manish Kaushik

Listen to this article
Rani, Kaushik cruise to Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial finals
x
00:00

The 2019 World Championships silver medallists Manju Rani and bronze medallist Manish Kaushik stormed into the finals of the Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial boxing tournament in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina with unanimous decisions wins.


Kaushik  (63kg), used his experience and was at his attacking best throughout as he outplayed Afghanistan’s Mohammad Sarwari 5-0 on Friday. 


He will meet Palestine’s Mohammed Soud in the final. Manju (50kg) also showed similar display of domination when she stepped in the ring against Petra Mezei of Hungary. 


Also Read: Akash Kumar enters final of Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial international boxing tournament

With her quick movement and powerful punches Manju proved too strong for her Hungarian as she sailed through to the finals with a 5-0 win.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

boxing sports Sports Update International Sports News sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK